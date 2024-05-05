W Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $133.00. 1,071,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

