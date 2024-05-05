W Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. 869,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,869. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

