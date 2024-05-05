W Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,812,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 643,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS IFRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 159,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

