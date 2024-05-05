W Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

W Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,423,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.41 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.