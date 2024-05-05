Wedbush Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $44.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of PINS opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

