Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AXT Trading Up 20.8 %

AXTI traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 13,601,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,661. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AXT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

