Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 3,617,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

