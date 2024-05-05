Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 3,617,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.