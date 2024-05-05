Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 137.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 249,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

