Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after buying an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.