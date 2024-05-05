WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.73. 204,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.