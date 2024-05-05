WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 3.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.51. 173,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,313. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

