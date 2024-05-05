WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EWX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,379. The firm has a market cap of $791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

