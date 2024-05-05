WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,275,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,492,000 after acquiring an additional 373,820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 11,883,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

