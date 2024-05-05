WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 942,290 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

