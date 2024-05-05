WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. 290,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,957. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

