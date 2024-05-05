WESCAP Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1,591.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 719,054 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 3,671.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 458,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,976,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

