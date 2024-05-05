WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.96. 8,679,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.