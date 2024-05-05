WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.12. 755,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

