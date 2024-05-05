WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Shares of CRL traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.47. The stock had a trading volume of 466,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,082. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

