WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 645 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 26,859,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,351,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

