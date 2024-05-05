WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 674 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Timken by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 408,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.