Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.97

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.97 and traded as high as C$26.62. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.38, with a volume of 48,870 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.99.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.6696203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

