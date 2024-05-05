WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $7,597.09 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00126540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.