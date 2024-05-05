William Blair Weighs in on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Envista Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Envista has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Envista by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 51.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

