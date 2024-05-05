WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $739.82

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.82 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 821.60 ($10.32). WPP shares last traded at GBX 812.60 ($10.21), with a volume of 2,246,930 shares.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 890 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 961 ($12.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 746.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 739.92. The company has a market cap of £8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 3.13%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39,000.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

