Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,264.44 or 0.05070656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 960,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 958,750.32008265. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,204.61025881 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $49,105,149.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.