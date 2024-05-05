XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.66

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.73. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 45,313 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XBiotech in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBiotech stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of XBiotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

