YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

YETI stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

