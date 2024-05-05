Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXC. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $247,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 34.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

