Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.78

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.73. Zalando shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 15,184 shares traded.

Zalando Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

