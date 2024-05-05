Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $315.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.64.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.44. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

