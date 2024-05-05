Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 97.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

