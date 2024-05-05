Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.71-5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05-9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

ZTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.