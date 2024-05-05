Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.71-5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05-9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.07. 3,007,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.