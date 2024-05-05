ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ CNET traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 91,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,331. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

