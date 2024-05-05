ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ CNET traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 91,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,331. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
