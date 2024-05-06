10,070 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $42.88 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

