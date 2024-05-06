10,230 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 318.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2,428.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $39.43. 6,237,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,210. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

