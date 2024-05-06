1,091 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IRON opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

