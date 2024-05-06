1,387 Shares in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Iradimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $568.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

