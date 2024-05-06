1,400 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.70. The stock had a trading volume of 348,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,678. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

