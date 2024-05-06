14,935 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XYLD stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

