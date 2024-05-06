1,736 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,184. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

