1,781 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,466. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.