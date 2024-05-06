2,043 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,719. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

