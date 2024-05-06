2,372 Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Trading Up 0.2 %
Bank7 stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Insider Activity at Bank7
In other news, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
