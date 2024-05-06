2,372 Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Edward Patrick Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

