2,638 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHG stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,315. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

