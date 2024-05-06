3,283 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $5,148,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JLL opened at $185.52 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $200.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

