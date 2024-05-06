3,676 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,016.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,116. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,092.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,020.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

