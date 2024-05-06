411 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 411 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,089. The firm has a market cap of $221.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.00 and a 200-day moving average of $561.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.