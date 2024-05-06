49,406 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 1,645,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,089. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 259.73%. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

